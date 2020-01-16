Davis previews weekend trip, details Wednesday offer
Official visits, typically, are for top targets at a respective college getting a chance to take a closer look into what all a program has to offer. From the academic side of things, to seeing what...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news