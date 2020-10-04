JacketsOnline - Former Grayson DB, GT target Kenyatta Watson II entering transfer portal

Former Grayson DB, GT target Kenyatta Watson II entering transfer portal
Georgia Tech fans might remember the name Kenyatta Watson II if they were following recruiting (or a member of JacketsOnline) back in the days following the start of the Geoff Collins era.
Watson was the first offer that Geoff Collins sent out as head coach, and was a priority target prior to sticking with his commitment to the Longhorns of Texas.
Fast forward to present day: After playing in four games last season and preserving a year of eligibility, & then playing in the Texas Tech game earlier this season, reports began to surface on Sunday afternoon that Watson had entered his name in the transfer portal.
Landing another high-profile transfer from a former local recruit such as Watson would be another step in the right direction as head coach Geoff Collins, GM Patrick Suddes, and the rest of the staff put together the roster.
Watson held other offers from schools such as UGA, Tennessee, LSU, Notre Dame, and several others.
