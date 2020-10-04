JacketsOnline - Former Grayson DB, GT target Kenyatta Watson II entering transfer portal

Georgia Tech fans might remember the name Kenyatta Watson II if they were following recruiting (or a member of JacketsOnline) back in the days following the start of the Geoff Collins era.

Watson was the first offer that Geoff Collins sent out as head coach, and was a priority target prior to sticking with his commitment to the Longhorns of Texas.

Fast forward to present day: After playing in four games last season and preserving a year of eligibility, & then playing in the Texas Tech game earlier this season, reports began to surface on Sunday afternoon that Watson had entered his name in the transfer portal.