Advertisement

in other news

Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio

Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio

Former Jacket standout, NFL veteran to make his debut for Duke game on Oct. 5

 • Alex Farrer
Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes

Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets prepare to face #19

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech fans have a lot of questions about the state of the football program as they head into another road ACC

 • Kelly Quinlan
Hoops Recruit Scoop 9/16

Hoops Recruit Scoop 9/16

Georgia Tech men's basketball has been busy in recent weeks with visitors, catch up on who has been on campus and more.

Premium contentForums content
 • Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech Bowl Projections after Week 3

Georgia Tech Bowl Projections after Week 3

Georgia Tech jumped back into bowl projections after a win over VMI.

Premium contentForums content
 • Kelly Quinlan

in other news

Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio

Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio

Former Jacket standout, NFL veteran to make his debut for Duke game on Oct. 5

 • Alex Farrer
Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes

Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets prepare to face #19

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech fans have a lot of questions about the state of the football program as they head into another road ACC

 • Kelly Quinlan
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 13, 2024
Expected Visitors for GT-VMI
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

Despite rain in the forecast, Georgia Tech will still have a strong group of expected visitors on Saturday afternoon for the Jackets game against VMI.


2025 COMMITS

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement