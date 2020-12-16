JacketsOnline - Devin Cochran headed to The Flats for 2021 to play for Key, Collins

Yes, you read that right.

Devin Cochran is heading to Georgia Tech for the 2021 season. Cochran was previously set to arrive to GT for the 2020 season, but with all of the uncertainties, the global pandemic, and the schedule changes, Cochran did not ever arrive on campus.

Now, Cochran is just weeks away from arriving on the Georgia Tech campus.

Cochran will bring a level of experience on the offensive line that could play a big impact next season, particularly at the tackle position.

He has spent a significant amount of time working on his technique, his footwork, and his ability to get off the ball.

Many believed he might head to the NFL after sitting out this season. Instead, he's headed to The Flats.

Cochran will bring with him 32 starts in 32 games played in his time at Vanderbilt.

Every game he played in as a Commodore, he started.