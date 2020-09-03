Dacula LB Kyle Efford details busy 48 hours, Georgia Tech interest
The contact period for recruits in the Class of 2022 started earlier this week. Georgia Tech has made their priority targets in the class feel as such since the clock struck midnight, and one of th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news