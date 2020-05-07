News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 09:06:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Speak: Darius Robinson weighs in on DB commit Shawn Chappell

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Just over a week ago, Georgia Tech gained the commitment of Southern Durham (NC) defensive back Shawn Chappell. Chappell chose Georgia Tech over schools like Arizona State and Syracuse, among other...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}