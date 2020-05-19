Clayton downplayed his excitement of playing his first game as a Yellow Jacket this fall but it is clear he has been working hard since arriving on Tech's campus last year.

Georgia Tech senior defensive end Antonneous Clayton has not played in a college game since November 17, 2018, when he was Florida Gator redshirting as a junior. Clayton will hit the field for his final season in a different uniform with one shot at achieving the goals he set as a five-star prospect out of Dooley County recruited by now Jackets' head coach Geoff Collins .

"I'm used to the hype and the excitement of the crowd so for me to getting back on the field is part of getting back to business," he said. "I'm excited and I'm amped up, but at the same time I've got to stay focused because this is my last year and I've got a lot of stuff to do and I've got people to take care of as well."

Early in his career, Clayton says his focus was not necessarily always on the end goal of playing professional football or team wins, but after becoming a father things changed and that has made him focus more on both his desire to play in the NFL and to help Tech win a championship.

"I have my son to thank since I had him, it is A-game all the time. I'm not here to have fun or just to go to a bowl game, I'm here to help my team win championships and be the best player I can be so I can hopefully get to that next level."

Getting to work with defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman who has been in the same position as Clayton as a Yellow Jacket pass rusher has been an added bonus of his move to the Flats.

"The main thing I respect (coach Coleman) so much for is the fact he played here and went in the first round (of the NFL draft). He doesn't know it, but I've watched some of his games and saw how he played and how he carried himself. We go back and forth now and I say dang coach you made that play and he says, 'of course I made that play.' He has taught me a lot and some easier things I can do as a defensive end. The things he knows and what I learned before I got here makes me a better overall player."

The toughest part of the move to Tech for Clayton was the NCAA denying his waiver to play last season. It was something that was always in the back of his mind, but he used the extra time he had to prepare for this opportunity and to also better himself as a man.

"I wouldn't say I was disappointed. I was already at Georgia Tech and I knew I couldn't slack because I'll be ineligible if I slacked. It allowed me to focus on my relationship with my son, the coaches and learning the playbooks as well as getting stronger," Clayton said of his lost season.

Now Clayton will aim to put everything together and turn into the player folks expected him to be out of high school and anchor the Jackets' defensive line.