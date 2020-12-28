JacketsOnline - BREAKING: Maryland ILB Ayinde Eley will transfer to Georgia Tech

Even before it became clear that LB David Curry had played his last game at Georgia Tech, the linebacker position was a key one of need for the 2021 class. Following the departure of Curry, it became even more of a priority. Enter former Olney (Md.) Good Counsel and University of Maryland linebacker Ayinde Eley. Since entering the transfer portal just days ago, schools such as Michigan State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, and several others reached out. Eley made his decision rather quickly, choosing to play for head coach Geoff Collins and the rest of the staff over the other options he had on the table. Eley will fill in nicely as a replacement for Curry, at a position that also returns Quez Jackson, Khatavian Franks, Tyson Meiguez, and others. Four-star Trenilyas Tatum signed last month. Both Tatum and Eley will arrive on campus in January.

AS A RECRUIT

Eley was coveted as a recruit at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic in Maryland early on in the process. As fans will start to understand more as they dig into Eley and his past that led him to both College Park and now Atlanta, Eley was forced to miss his senior year of high school due to a bout with autoimmune encephalitis. In the end, Eley chose Maryland over other offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Temple, South Carolina, and several others. His father, Donald Hill-Eley, is the head coach at Alabama State.

SCOUTING REPORT

Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman on Eley as a HS prospect: "Eley has quickly developed into a very good coverage linebacker. He grabbed his second interception of the season and made three and a half sacks. At 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, Eley has a very good frame and has a high ceiling." Source close to the Maryland program: "Eley is very good in coverage. He's rangy, and does not miss many tackles. when the opportunity comes to him." Russell's take: "Eley has been through a lot in his time as a football player. One thing that cannot be questioned is his passion and love for the game. After spending some time doing research on Eley, the only real constant that he has seen in his time at the collegiate level. From coordinator changes and head coach changes, to scheme changes and two years without stepping on the field, Eley has the ability to lead in-part due to the adversity he has faced thus far in his career. A rangy defender with good speed and ball skills as well, Eley showed on several occasions during his time in College Park that he can be counted on when needed due to his raw athleticism and nose for the ball. His decreased reps this season, from an outsiders perspective, come from what looks like the new coaching staff playing their guys, rather than those signed by the former staff. Going into the 2021 season, Eley will have a full off-season, spring practice, and fall camp to become fully acclimated with his new teammates, as well as the scheme.

UPDATED INCOMING TRANSFER LIST