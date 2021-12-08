BREAKING: GT lands commitment from top OF target Drew Burress

Things can escalate quickly in baseball recruiting. After a recent official visit to Georgia Tech, Houston County's Drew Burress announced a commitment to James Ramsey, Danny Hall, and the rest of the coaching staff on Wednesday.

Burress, rated the No. 29 player in the country per Perfect Game, was being recruited by programs all over the country, including UGA, LSU, Clemson, and several others.

Perfect Game rates Burress, all 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, a 10.

Burress has impressed everywhere he's played, but especially made a splash in the summer. playing with 5 Star National.

He becomes commitment No. 14 in what is expected to be another Top 10 recruiting class.

Stay tuned to JacketsOnline for more on this breaking story.

