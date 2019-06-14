Previewing a big.. no.. historic weekend ahead for Georgia Tech
Remember that weekend where there was no visitors, and I had warned everyone that busy times were coming, especially in football?
The time has come yet again.
This coming weekend for Georgia Tech has a chance to be the biggest recruiting weekend, in terms of official visits, in program history.
Two players publicly committed to Alabama will be on campus, and in total, five members of the new Rivals250 are set to visit this weekend, among others
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news