ACC Kickoff GT Quotes Sponsored by MyPerfectFranchise.net

CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins flanked by running back Dontae Smith, tight end Dylan Leonard and corner Zamari Walton fielded questions from the ACC Media in the main room at the annual ACC Kickoff on Thursday. Here is what they had to say.

Q. As you know, there are four new coaches in the Coastal Division for 2022. You're one of just three that coached in the league in 2021. Of course, you're focused on your own team now, but when the season starts and you get to game preparation, how complicated does all this change make your week-by-week preparation?

GEOFF COLLINS: One of the biggest pieces, just playing it one game at a time, one week at a time. Obviously, we've been doing a lot of offseason studies over the summer and getting breakdowns on all the places that the other coaches have been throughout our league, throughout our conference and the teams that we play.

Excited for the Coastal race and the great coaches that have been brought into the league.

Q. Coach, you're coming off of three consecutive three-win seasons. You've made a lot of offseason changes. Can you kind of comment to the media and the fan base and tell what gives -- what should give them optimism about this coming season and what makes you believe you're going to turn it around and get things going in the right direction?

GEOFF COLLINS: Absolutely. Just excited about the guys that we've been able to add to the organization, whether that be coaches, whether that be players over. Over the last couple of years we've been able to develop a lot of depth within the roster and a lot of leadership. The way the guys are working, the way they come into the building, the way they attack the workouts, just excited to be back on the grass on August 5th.

The big focus since the end of last season is how can we play the best brand of Georgia Tech football on college football Saturdays. That's been the focus of everything that we've done, all the changes that we've made, all the deep introspection on how we do things and why we do things.

Just excited to see us continue to build and work throughout the preseason and, obviously, we've got a high profile match-up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to start the season against a great Clemson team. Just excited to keep working and building until we get to that point and then just continue to get better every single week.

Q. Geoff, talking about those new coaching hires, how have they been received by the players? In the short time you've been around and what is your evaluation of what you have seen from those coaches?

GEOFF COLLINS: Obviously, you'll get a chance to talk to our guys here in just a minute, but they've come in with the proper attitude and mindset. Poured into our guys.

We started spring ball a lot earlier than we have in the past so that we could get all the new schemes, all the new things that we're doing offensively and defensively into our guys, into the cut-up database and give us time throughout the last six weeks of the spring semester and over the summer to rep those things, go through the cut-ups with the guys, and that's been very beneficial for us.

Then the leadership that we have in our program has brought the new guys in, taught them the processes, the things that we do, but everything that we're doing and have done and will continue to do is to be able to put a product on the field that makes all the Georgia Tech alumni, Georgia Tech fans, former players very proud of the product that we put on the field when we play.

Q. Not to look at positives going into year four, obviously, in the win-loss column you don't see that, but where are you seeing it heading into year four that's tangible for you?

GEOFF COLLINS: The big thing is just teaching the guys the process, how we do things, how we go about our preparation, how we go about our work.

One of the biggest things and the benefits of the leadership in the program is staying true to the process and improving the process even though results aren't showing on the field. The commitment from the leadership in our program, the coaches, to continue to find ways to improve every single day has been the whole focus. Obviously going to continue to do that this last two weeks of summer workouts. Got a really good preseason planned. Just continue to build and grow and develop the relationships and have a good football when we get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium week in and week out throughout the season.

Q. When you were here last year you talked about how the swagger of your program comes from the top-down. You guys got the new uniforms, of course, but it's the same coach, same team. You know what I mean? Same swagger. Can you kind of talk about how the new look has renewed maybe or given you guys a new boost and what that is going to look like with the product on the field?

GEOFF COLLINS: Absolutely. I thought Adidas did a really good job with the design of the uniforms, and they're calling the Georgia Tech classic look, and I think they hit it right on mark, the Georgia Tech programs that I'm used to seeing growing up. I think they're sharp, crisp, classic look, but the big thing is just how we play, how we go about our business, how we prepare, how we work that's been the whole focus since we've been back together in January.

Our guys have done a great job with that mindset. You even during offseason workouts, you know, you alluded to the swagger and the brand and those kind of things. Well, we just went all gray for the offseason workouts. We didn't have logos. We didn't have flash. It was all about just getting in there and going to work.

I think that mindset has permeated the locker room, and the guys have been really focused on just getting to work, come in, being intentional in what we're trying to do, have a focus every single day and being consistent with those work habits. We'll continue to do that until toe meets leather and then continue to build on that.

Q. Just curious about the OTAs. It's a new thing this offseason. How have you been able to use that to your advantage, kind of the pluses and minuses of it, kind of what are your thoughts on that after going through it?

GEOFF COLLINS: It's been huge. Since our spring game was on St. Patrick's Day, we've added I think 27 new players to the program that weren't in spring ball, so us being able to go out there, have film sessions with the guys, be able to go out on the grass and basically run through plays. You can't go against each other, but go and run through plays on air. Our coaches are able to be out there with them. I think that's been very beneficial. Then give us hopefully a head start going into preseason camp, especially with the guys that have been new additions to the program.

We just have to keep building, keep repping to be ready to play at a high level.

Q. Can you comment a little bit on, obviously, the NIL has been a big topic of discussion on the offseason. Can you kind of comment on where Georgia Tech stands, where you feel like they stand in terms of offering NIL opportunities and what not relative to the rest of the conference and also rest of the Southeast?

GEOFF COLLINS: I think one of the biggest pieces is our location. Being in the heart of the city of Atlanta where there's a lot of opportunities for our guys to benefit from the name, image, and likeness. We fully support it as a coaching staff, as an institution, as an administration. We've got the system set up with the different collectives. There's even one that is run by our players as well, but I think all the opportunities are there in the city of Atlanta and the support that we give our guys is there with the 404 Academy and things like that.

I think whatever is best for the student-athlete, they work so hard. It's such a great academic institution. To play at a high level, represent the institute in the best possible way they can, and I'm just proud of the way our guys have handled it.

The locker room, I think at times people early on were worried about how it was going to affect locker rooms. I think with the leadership that's in our program, the guys that are in that locker room, it's been really positive. Obviously, these guys can speak for it even better than I can. I've been proud of the way the guys have handled it and maximized their opportunities that they're given.

Q. You mentioned deep introspection, and I remember you saying before you wanted to do a deep dive in the program. Can you give me a couple of examples of things that you have determined we need to fix this or change this that you feel like could have an impact ultimately on the field?

GEOFF COLLINS: There's a lot of things that we've done that are very public. Some new additions to the coaching staff, obviously. Bringing in 17 new transfers to the program. Different things that are public representations of the things that we're doing, and a lot of things are internal as well. Just trying to find every single way so that the product on the field, the way we play the game, the way we represent the institute, how we get better every single day, play a tough, physical brand of football, guys play with great energy, great effort. That's been the biggest focus throughout this entire offseason.

We'll continue to do that on a daily basis. What can we do better to put our guys in the best position to have success during the college football season. I'm excited about the guys that are in the program to help us do that.

Q. About an hour ago the D-1 Advisory Council recommended that all restrictions get taken off transfers, that they be allowed to transfer as many times as they want as long and be eligible immediately as long as they meet academic requirements. This still has to go through final approval, but how hard is it as a coach or how hard could this make it keeping tabs on your numbers and your roster when players are free to come and go so easily?

GEOFF COLLINS: I think the first part of that is as long as the decisions are being made to benefit the student-athlete, that's what we support in this program.

Obviously, there are things that you've got to calculate as a head coach and from a personnel department and those kind of things, and I've been blessed to be surrounded with some great people that help give counsel and help manage all of those things as well.

Then we've got a great group of guys that are in the locker room that have done a really nice job of helping us bring guys into the program to help elevate the way we play football in the fall.

So have been pleased with the way our guys have handled it, but whatever is in the best interest of the student-athlete, that's where my opinion lies.

THE MODERATOR: From the podium here. That pro-style offense, the Jackets ran for 102 first downs, and you passed for 104 first downs. Is that the type of balance you're looking for?

GEOFF COLLINS: Yeah, absolutely. I think Chip Long we hired as the offensive coordinator. Tremendous background of developing offenses and offensive players, being very multiple, having a tough, physical style of football that is very complex to defenses, but with our own guys being able to execute very clean and fundamentally sound. That's been the big focus that we've been going through since January.

Excited to continue to build on that and play at a high level running, passing, and blocking and all those things.

THE MODERATOR: Your last question: You have your alma mater on the schedule in Week 2, respecting the idea that it is one game at a time, are you looking forward to going up against the Catamounts?

GEOFF COLLINS: Five obviously, we have a big opener in Mercedes-Benz stadium, Monday Night Football, and we turn around and play five days later against my alma mater. Obviously, challenges that we have to continue to build and get ready for, but obviously, take it one game at a time, but obviously, know that the Catamounts will be there Week 2.

Q. New offensive coordinator is Chip Long. He is also your position coach. Have you had a chance to maybe get a glimpse of what the offense is going to be like in the spring? What is your assessment of what you saw?

DYLAN LEONARD: Obviously, Coach Long is good at what he does, and he has been notorious in the past of being at Notre Dame and putting out some good tight ends. I've been absorbing as much as I can from him. He is doing a great job as far as tight ends specifically, putting us in the position to make good plays, and I have full intention of making a lot of good plays this year.

It's been a great experience working with him so far, and I look forward to seeing how he helps us this year and produces for tight ends as well.

Q. Dylan, having that job as tight end, sometimes it is a thankless job, and it's not something that's always given the spotlight. What can you say to that affect, and do you have a chip on your shoulder when you go out there every single Saturday?

DYLAN LEONARD: Yeah, I mean, I don't need all the spotlight when it comes down to it. I mean, I enjoy just getting out there and doing what's best for the team and putting our guys and let -- block for guys like Dontae, and let him make the big plays the past three years.

Obviously, tight ends haven't been in the spotlight a lot as far as receiving the past few years. We haven't been involved as much as I like to or any of the tight ends on the team would like to, I think Coach Long is going to change that a lot. Even this past spring ball and this summer we're involved in the passing game a lot more. Hopefully we'll get a little more of that spotlight, so yeah.

THE MODERATOR: From the podium, take us through the moment that when you as a walk-on received the news of your scholarship prior to the 2020 season? What was that like?

DYLAN LEONARD: Coming out of high school, I had back surgery going into my senior year, and I was pretty small for a tight end. I was thinking my senior year in high school I was 185 pounds. I was pretty tiny.

Actually, my best friend, Jordan Yates, he was originally committed to Tech, and he ended up coming with me, and he kind of was my little slide-in. I built a relationship with Coach Collins through Jordan, and Coach, which I'm very appreciative of this day, gave me an opportunity to walk on at Georgia Tech, which was the best decision I ever made.

After the first season I ended up playing every game mostly on special teams, and I would get in here and there on offense, but I remember the moment I was just in my dorm room right before we went on Christmas break, and Coach Collins gave me the call and told me I was going to be on full scholarship. That feeling was surreal.

Just to know that I bet on myself, and when people told me, hey, maybe you don't belong in the D-I level, I bet on myself, and Coach Collins gave me an opportunity and told me to do certain things, and I would get a scholarship, and he was true to his word. I'd forever be appreciative of that, and it was an awesome experience.

Q. Dylan, just curious, you're kind of in that senior leadership role. Not quite there yet, but just what has it been like to take over some leadership aspects of the team. You have the single digit now as well. Can you kind of talk about what your approach has been?

DYLAN LEONARD: This year we have a lot of new people, as Coach Collins was talking about. Coming and being here for three years, I know the right way to do things and the way Coach Collins wants things done, so I've been trying to hold that standard up to the best of my ability and kind of shed that on to the new kids coming in, as well as the freshmen.

I just try to hold people accountable and hold that high standard. File that people look up to me for that, and I try to pull people aside one-on-one and try to show them the ropes a little bit.

I mean, I can always improve as a leader, and I think these guys right here are great leaders too. We're trying to bring them along on what we know is right and is going to pay off for sure.

Q. You guys moved the ball some last year, but were near the bottom in scoring. What are some of the things this new offense has to do to put the Jackets in the end zone?

DYLAN LEONARD: A lot of the fact is consistency with us. I feel like last year we did have some games where we put up high points, but I think as far as us, for offense it's not getting three, four touchdowns better. We lost five games last year by single-digit points, so I think it's a lot of us just stepping stones. Hey, first, let's get five points better, six points better.

If we do that, then you flip those single-digit games around, and we're talking about an 8-3 season rather than a 3 and -- but I mean, we're having a very different conversation than we're having now.

We just need to gain that edge, and we've been getting better every year. We don't need to change every single thing we did on offense for the past three years. Obviously the new coach, and you run things a little different.

We just need to have those small increments of getting better, and it will sure show.

Q. Dontae, bringing in a guy like Hassan Hall from Louisville, just what that does to make this a dynamic back field, and what you're excited about to get to work with him this season?

DONTAE SMITH: Hassan is a really great player. Having him, it just adds more to our group. We had three running backs leave, so obviously, we have to find some guys that are able to come in and play and be really good players. Hassan Hall is one of those good players. He is another fast player. A lot of times when we're conditioning, we're racing, and that's how you get better, you compete with the people next to you.

Bringing in had people like Hassan Hall and Dylan McDuffie, it only rises -- brings up the competition. Essentially, it makes us better and makes the team better.

Q. So you've improved every year as a running back. Like you've gotten better and better and better. What has attributed to that? What are the things that you are doing in the offseason to help you take that leap as a leader on this team and as the lead back and possibly the future back for this Yellow Jackets offense?

DONTAE SMITH: I feel like the biggest thing is confidence. Slowly throughout the years I started getting more playing time and showing myself what I can do on the field versus college players.

I redshirted, so for a long time I didn't get to see it as a running back. I seen it on special teams, but as a running back my confidence wasn't there. Every year my confidence builds.

Another important thing I feel like contributes to that. Coach Lew, my strength coach. Every year he is helping us find ways to become stronger, faster, and more explosive. Steadily throughout the years that's what I've done. I've become bigger, faster, and more explosive.

So it really just starts with those things. I feel like the biggest thing is confidence for sure.

THE MODERATOR: Dontae, I've read where it is that you like to fish. Can you pass along some fisherman tips to the room here today?

DONTAE SMITH: I do -- I creek fish. I go to the ponds and stuff. I like to creek fish. Make sure what you're fishing for. I don't have too much advice. If you want advice, come find me, and we can talk about it and do it. (Laughter).

THE MODERATOR: Always helps to know what you are fishing for, doesn't it?

DONTAE SMITH: I truly enjoy it. I love football, but close second is fishing. I've done it all my life, just as I've done football.

THE MODERATOR: Who turned you on to fishing?

DONTAE SMITH: Excuse me?

THE MODERATOR: Who got you started in fishing? Who turned you on?

DONTAE SMITH: Oh, definitely my father. Growing up he always -- me, him, and my brothers, my cousins -- my whole family fishes. It's really a family thing. We all fish. We all enjoy it. Even times when we go fishing with each other, we kind of turn it into a competitive thing. Now when I fish, I kind of fish to catch the biggest and the most fish. Sometimes I don't fish for fun. Sometimes I fish to compete.

THE MODERATOR: Yeah, but sometimes it's not your choice if you catch the biggest one, right?

DONTAE SMITH: It's not at all.

Q. The offensive line is only returning one starter, Jordan Williams. Some pretty good qualified transfers have come in. What was it like running behind those guys in the spring?

DONTAE SMITH: It was different, but also, it wasn't what I thought it was going to be. I thought since we're playing with younger guys, things would be sloppier, and it was the complete opposite.

Those guys came out, showed that they can play, showed that they knew what they were doing, and I appreciate them for doing so. I think, like you said, we have transfers coming in, and some that didn't get to do spring, and from what I've seen in OTAs, they're doing the same thing. They're soak it in. They're working hard.

Day in, day out, I see it, and I appreciate that from my O-line.

Q. Zamari, Coach talked about it, you added a lot through the transfer portal, especially your position as well. Can you talk about what that depth is like and what it's been like to work with some of those guys and kind of just having that depth going into this fall?

ZAMARI WALTON: We've got a couple of DB transfers that came in, and right now we're just trying to kind of buy them into what we're about.

Everybody knows we have Coach Tillman as a coach, so we're all just trying to build that chemistry and work together. Outside of football, just keep building chemistry and be together as one.

Q. You're a bigger corner. You are listed at 6'3". I know you like to get physical, and I think that's a part of Coach Geoff's philosophy is big, physical defense. You as a corner, is there any challenges you have of going up and matching up against smaller, swifter guys? I know this conference has a lot of those guys in here, so is that something that you find more challenging, something that you work on in the offseason?

ZAMARI WALTON: Honestly, I would say no. You know, anybody that I get put against, I'm going to work and compete against that person, tall or big. Obviously a little bit faster, but I'm fast too, so it's not really a big of a deal to me.

Q. On your social media Twitter page it's very simple, and you have one line. It says, "pursuing the Lord at all cost." Just what you can say about living faith-forward and not being afraid to put that out there?

ZAMARI WALTON: I keep God first. Without God, I wouldn't be anything, so I make sure before games and before practice I'm always trying to praise the man above. I feel like that keeps me going.

I just want to make sure I give Him the glory and stuff like that and play football.

Q. Zamari, you now have coaches going to one coach for the entire secondary. Of course, you're the leader now in that secondary. What has it been like in the meeting room and on the field for your group of players?

ZAMARI WALTON: It's been really good. We've got a couple of guys that have played, and we just -- like I said, we're just trying to build that chemistry. We're all critiquing each other. If we do something good, we give each other compliments. If we do something bad, we just be real with each other, and we need that in that DB room. We're just making sure everybody is able to talk whether you are a young or older person. We're doing a pretty good job so far.

Q. You've been one of the most steady guys in the secondary since Coach Collins has been there. Other guys have gotten more press or media or whatever. Do you feel like this is sort of your break-out time to kind of show people what you can do and kind of be that leader on the secondary?

ZAMARI WALTON: Yeah. I'm excited about the DBs, and really just not even DBs. The whole team as a whole. We're doing really good.

Things have changed at Georgia Tech, and we'll show that Week 1. As far as the team, we've been doing a really good job. I'm just happy to be competing with those guys and keep working.

THE MODERATOR: From here at the podium, you traveled to Puerto Rico this year. Tell us about that experience.

ZAMARI WALTON: Actually, I was not able to travel to Puerto Rico. I went back home to visit family.

Q. You mentioned that things have changed. What are some of those things that you have seen and felt within the team?

ZAMARI WALTON: Can you say that a little louder?

Q. You mentioned that things have changed and that we'll see them when the season starts. What are some of those things, would you say?

ZAMARI WALTON: The offense is rolling. Geoff is putting in the work, and you can just tell he is with those guys at the beginning of practice, after practice, at the workouts.

As far as the DBs, we're just trying to get better. We're doing stuff outside of football, like I said, just trying to mesh together, get that bond, and getting to know each other.

Then on the football field a lot of communication and just trying to make each other right. We're just playing together as one unit.

