JacketsOnline - 2023 Fla. RB Javin Simpkins talks commitment, growing up a GT fan

Rather than wait and accumulate offers, build up drama, and take visits, Simpkins committed to his dream school on Thursday.

With offers in hand from Georgia Tech and Marshall in hand, Simpkins knew he was on the right track. Schools such as Rutgers, Florida State, NC State, and several others had been showing interest as well

"I really like the program Geoff Collins and the staff are building," said Simpkins. "I have been a fan since I was little, so that also played a major role. One of my favorite memories of the team was when I was eight, and I went and re-watched the Clemson game when they knocked them off. Either that or when they beat UGA 45-42 would have to be my favorite memory as a fan."

Simpkins is being recruited as an ATH by other schools, but already has a defined spot in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech following his commitment.

"They see me as a running back," he said. " I can both if I am needed on defense, but they see me playing on offense."

Being a fan of the Yellow Jackets means Simpkins is no stranger to the offense Collins and his staff have shown the last two years, particularly at his position.

"Their running backs are beasts! Especially Jordan Mason. If I had to compare my playing style to one of them, I would have to say Jahmyr Gibbs."

For Simpkins, his recruitment by Georgia Tech was largely through his head coach with him being a 2023 recruit. A recent conversation with RB coach Tashard Choice changed that.

"We were talking about how he really likes my running style. He too said that I remind him of Gibbs, we are very similar. We also got to talk about the offense they run, and just different things about the school. He thinks I will really like it in the 404, and was excited about my decision."