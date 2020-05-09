News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 17:20:25 -0500') }} football Edit

WR commit Malik Rutherford talks virtual visits, GT commitment, more

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

With the momentum going on around Georgia Tech’s recruiting following three commitments (soon to be four) in two weeks, it felt important to give an update on the first member of the class. Champag...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}