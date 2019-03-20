Woodland (S.C.) TE Lavel Davis previews upcoming visit to Ga Tech
When Woodland (S.C.) Lavel Davis first got the offer from Georgia Tech when Paul Johnson was still the head coach, it would be safe to say he wasn't being recruited as a TE.As the old staff left, s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news