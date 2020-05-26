Georgia Tech landed their first TE in the Class of 2021 on Tuesday evening, when Ben Postma of Cypress Ranch (Tex.) announced his decision.

Postma is commitment No. 12 for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now rated No.26 nationally, good for 6th in the ACC.

Boston College and Pitt are still within reach at 4th and 5th, respectively. Pitt added their 13th commitment earlier this evening when three-star RB Malik Newton announced for the Panthers.

The next commitment for Georgia Tech will put them in the Top 25 nationally.

