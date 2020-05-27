Georgia Tech landed their second outside receiver in the 2021 class on Wednesday afternoon when Leo Blackburn of Westlake HS announced for the Yellow Jackets.

Blackburn becomes the second member of the Westlake program to join the class, and is also the ninth (!) commitment for the program in the Month of May.

His commitment means that for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, the class is now rated No. 23, one point behind Pitt at No. 22.

That is good for 6th in the ACC, though their next commitment will jump them ahead of Pitt, and likely Boston College as well. That would put them behind only Miami, UNC, and Clemson.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code GT60

