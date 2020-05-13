Georgia Tech added a commitment on Wednesday afternoon from Holy Trinity (Fla.) Episcopal wide receiver James BlackStrain. He was a top target at the WR who re-emerged following the relentlessness of the coaching staff.



BlackStrain becomes commitment No. 8 for Georgia Tech in the class of 2021, in a class now ranked No. 41 nationally. That puts them ahead of schools such as Auburn and Alabama among others.That ranking is good enough for 8th in the ACC, above the likes of Louisville, Duke, and NC State among others.

Florida State, Boston College, and Pitt once seemed so far from the Jackets in the team rankings. That is no longer the case.

