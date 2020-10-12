JacketsOnline - Where Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech now stand in the team and ACC rankings

The Yellow jackets also see themselves jump from 10th to 7th in the conference, jumping Florida State. Boston College and NC State. As schools above GT in the rankings are nearly all over the 20-man threshold, the next commitment for Collins and his staff will likely see them jump to 5th in the conference, which would be good enough for a class pushing towards Top 20 status.

Helms chose the Yellow Jackets over offers from Florida State, Louisville, UGA, and several others. He adds 90 points to the class ranking, bringing the total to 1410, a number good enough for the 28th ranked class, just 15 points away from the tie for 25th between Virginia, Rutgers, and Maryland.

On Monday afternoon, following a big win on Friday night against Louisville, Georgia Tech added their 19th commitment to the 2021 class when West Limestone (Ala.) TE River Helms announced his decision.

Helms has grown close to offensive line coach Brent Key and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan. The future position coach was first to know about the decision mid week, then all found out over the weekend.

"I was talking with coach Wiesehan Wednesday and I told him I wanted to be part of Georgia Tech then. I told coach Key, coach Collins and all the coaches on Saturday. Coach Wiesehan even called my mom about it after that. It was really exciting."

Due to the pandemic, Helms was never able to check out the Flats in person. He had numerous zoom calls with the coaches, he took a virtual visit, and he knows it is the right school for him.

"Georgia Tech is the right fit for me," said Helms. "I fit in with the coaches, I fit in with the offense, and I love everything I have seen with the school. I have seen the weight room, I have seen the dorms, I have seen the campus, and I love it all.

"I have talked to every coach on the staff, I have talked to the strength coach, and Georgia Tech is it for me. It has everything I want."