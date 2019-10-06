News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 08:44:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Westlake OL Jakiah Leftwich: "This offer means a lot to me."

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Class of 2021 Westlake OL Jakiah Leftwich had been in contact with the staff at Georgia Tech for quite some time. Saturday was different though, from the moment Leftwich got on campus.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}