Georgia Tech picked up their second commitment from Westlake HS on Wednesday when three-star receiver/tight end Leo Blackburn made the call and committed to the Yellow Jackets. Blackburn is a versatile player who could play outside receiver or flex tight end on the next level and his high school coach Bobby May is already experimenting with that at Westlake this upcoming season.

May spoke with Jacketsonline about Blackburn and what the Tech fans can expect from this versatile piece of the 2021 class.