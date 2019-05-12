Georgia Tech men’s basketball director of player personnel Mario West has left the Yellow Jacket program. The former standout guard for the Jackets had served in that position since 2016 when Josh Pastner was hired as head coach.

According to JOL sources West left on his own to pursue coaching opportunities on the professional level. West hopes to be a NBA coach one day and JOL sources say that he wanted to focus on aspect of his career now after paying his dues.

Pastner will aim to fill that position with someone familiar with the Tech program. The Director of Player Personnel is the liaison between the men’s basketball program and various aspects of the college including academic services, dining, housing and other things. The job also entails community and alumni outreach programs.

The position is often filled by former Tech players. Willie Reese served as the Directory of Player Personnel under Paul Hewitt for example. Often it is considered a steppingstone to coaching on the court. Current Jackets’ assistant Julian Swartz was Pastner’s DPP at Memphis then was the director of recruiting for the Jackets before moving to an assistant role.