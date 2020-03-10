Weekend visit exceeds expectations for Trinity Christian OL Austin Barber
Heading into this weekend, Trinity Christian (Fla.) Academy OT Austin Barber had heard a lot about the program on what many call "The Flats." He was ready to see it for himself. Barber, joined by h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news