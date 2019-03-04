Was committing on King's mind after leaving campus with an offer?
Sunday afternoon was far from the first visit to the Flats for Grayson WR Ryan King.
This visit was different than his other recent trip to Georgia Tech, though.
"I wanted to bring my dad up here, King said following the visit on Sunday evening. "He hadn't been up there yet, so he had not seen anything just yet.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news