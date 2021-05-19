SANDERSVILLE, Ga.- A few months ago Washington County offensive tackle Falentha Carswell was focused on his basketball season. A few months later he has offers from multiple P5 schools to play football and some of the heavy hitters in the game wanting to check him out in person. JOL was on the scene to talk to Flip and his coach Joel Ingram about the whirlwind surrounding the six-foot-seven 275-pound lineman who is a top target for Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key.