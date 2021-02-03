Alabama. Auburn. Georgia. LSU.

Those are just four of the 20+ offers that four-star Gordo (Ala.) QB Tanner Bailey has currently.

The nation's No. 12 QB, Bailey has seen the highs and lows of recruiting since October of 2018, when he added his first offer from UAB.

Wednesday was a special day for many around the country, particularly high school seniors. As Bailey was scrolling through his social media, he too became aware of his own special news.

Georgia Tech, a school he has paid attention to and watched numerous times since the coaching change, was ready to offer him a scholarship.

He caught up with JOL just moments after receiving the offer.