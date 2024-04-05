Junior guard Deebo Coleman entered the transfer portal on Friday after three seasons at Georgia Tech. Coleman was a key piece rotation piece for the Jackets during his entire tenure on the Flats but had a reduced role under new coach Damon Stoudamire as a reserve guard/small forward coming off the bench after starting 31 games as a sophomore under Josh Pastner.
Coleman embraced his role and didn't complain which impressed Stoudamire as the coach offered his thoughts several times throughout the season on Coleman's adjustment to a smaller role with Kowacie Reeves and Tafara Gapare playing ahead of him at times at the three spot.
Coleman battled a serious Achilles injury early in his career but managed to play 92 games in three seasons despite the nagging injury limiting the former top high school player in Florida in his class. He averaged 7.3 points per game and shot 35.4% from three during his three seasons with career highs of 9.5 points per game and 31.3 minutes per game as a sophomore. He shot 34% from three and averaged a career-low 5.9 points per game this past season in 18.6 minutes per game, but he improved defensively and on the glass.
Coleman will have one season of eligibility remaining.