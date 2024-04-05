Junior guard Deebo Coleman entered the transfer portal on Friday after three seasons at Georgia Tech. Coleman was a key piece rotation piece for the Jackets during his entire tenure on the Flats but had a reduced role under new coach Damon Stoudamire as a reserve guard/small forward coming off the bench after starting 31 games as a sophomore under Josh Pastner.

Coleman embraced his role and didn't complain which impressed Stoudamire as the coach offered his thoughts several times throughout the season on Coleman's adjustment to a smaller role with Kowacie Reeves and Tafara Gapare playing ahead of him at times at the three spot.