After five years on the Flats and four as a starter, cornerback Zamari Walton informed JOL he is entering the transfer portal on the final day for players to enter before the winter transfer portal period.

Walton was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Jackets from 2019 through the 2022 season racking up 2,384 career snaps at that position including a few games in 2018 as a true freshman. He played under three different head coaches at Tech during his tenure after signing with Paul Johnson in his final signing class of 2018.

In 2022, he had one interception and 36 tackles with a career-high PFF Grade of 74.5 for the season.