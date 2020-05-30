JacketsOnline - Versatile Buford IF/P Jackson Gaspard details Georgia Tech commitment

That decision, of course, was his commitment to Georgia Tech. It happened quicker than even he had ever thought it would.

Buford High School is a program in which Georgia Tech recruits at all levels, in all sports. Though his Sophomore season ended much earlier than he would have hoped, recent Georgia Tech commit and star 2022 INF/RHP Jackson Gaspard was ready to make one of the biggest decisions of his life.

"To be quite honest, I never saw myself as an earlier commitment like this," Gaspard told JOL. "It was just a great opportunity, with a great staff. I will be able to be close to home so I can be around my family, and the education is unbeatable."

Family and relationships are Gaspard mentioned continuously throughout our conversations. Both were huge factors for him in this decision.

"The relationships with the coaches there are great," he stated. "It feels like a family. We talk on a weekly basis, and every week that is a conversation I would look forward to. My family is very excited too. They are excited that I get to be a hometown player, and play so close to home. They also know how great the education is, and that is the most important

Prior to things getting shut down from campuses to restaurants, and even Gaspard's Sophomore season, he visited the Flats, and was taken aback by everything he encountered.

"I think people underestimate the campus there," he said. "People who are not familiar with the campus think of it as just being in he city. I quickly found out that that is not the case. It is much more like a college campus than people think."



