JacketsOnline - Updated Class of 2021 Offer List: Offense

Good morning.

The day is Sunday, and each and every Sunday morning JOL recruiting analyst Russell Johnson spends time looking at each of the offer lists for Georgia Tech.

New to JacketsOnline?

The offer list is the one-stop shop for fans of the program to see who the coaching staff are in-contact with, highlights of each prospect, as well as a list of those already committed.

This week's edition focuses primarily on the offensive line, where targets continue to emerge at both the T and G position.