JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: Niceville (Fla.) ATH Azareyeh Thomas

The answer to that question may be easier than you think.

What will the last name Thomas mean to those same fans two years from now?

That would of course be Juanyeh Thomas, a Florida native currently on the roster who happens to be one of the leaders in the secondary and on special teams.

When Georgia Tech fans, in the year 2020, hear the last name Thomas, a particular individual comes to mind.

Azareyeh Thomas, the brother of Juanyeh, burst onto the recruiting scene last season and hasn't looked back. Georgia Tech was his first offer back in September of last year, and schools such as Nebraska, UCF, South Carolina, and Florida State all followed.

Thomas earned the offer from the Yellow Jackets while on the Flats, a place he became pretty familiar with last season.

"I went to about three of the games this past season," Thomas told JOL. "American Deli is my favorite place to eat when I go up there. Georgia Tech is most definitely a place I could see myself. Right now, my favorite parts when I go up there are going to the game, eating out, and just hanging with my brother (Juanyeh) and the rest of our family. We have a good time up there."

Thomas would fit the bill of what it seems the staff have prioritized early on in their tenure at GT:

1. Size (6-foot-3)

2. Speed

3. Ball skills

The rest of his current offer list includes Michigan, Arizona State, and Tennessee as well as those listed above.

He is expected to be in the Rivals250 for 2022 when it is released, and is a top target for the staff in the 2022 class.