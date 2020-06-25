JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: DB Marcus Allen

Underclassman Spotlight: DB Marcus Allen
In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.
In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.
Those days are over.
From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer. Most, but not all will be recruits in the Class of 2022.
This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in December.
Tonight's member is Marcus Allen of Walton.
Allen is the brother of Derrik Allen. Sound familiar? He transferred to Georgia Tech from Notre Dame, and sat out last season after declining to file a waiver.
Like his brother, Marcus projects as a defensive back at the next level. Rivals lists him as a cornerback.
His first offer came from Georgia Tech last September, and the Yellow Jackets staff, led by Burton and Popovich, have made him feel like a priority early in the class.
Since the offer from GT, other schools that have jumped in the mix are Iowa State, Wake Forest, Pitt, Cincinnati, and Boston College.
No timetable is set just yet for a decision, as Allen's recruitment appears to still be in the infant stages.
Working #Monsterville— Marcus X Allen (@MarcusXAllen7) May 3, 2020
@dareu_i @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsJohnson @CFravel247 @therealkwat @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/jhhSs86pYI