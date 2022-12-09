The first official visit weekend of the Brent Key era will begin in a matter of hours. With the early signing period under two weeks away, recruiting boards across the country are becoming more defined and late pushes are being green-lighted by coaches and boosters. Let's take a brief look at each of the group heading to The Flats..

THE BUZZ: Screws has been committed to Georgia Tech since June, and for the most part has never wavered in that commitment despite the uncertainty and instability throughout the regular season. A productive senior season for Screws has led to a big late push from Ole Miss, who offered earlier in the week. The Rebels currently have an official visit with Screws scheduled for next weekend, but Brent Key and the rest of his staff have a chance this weekend to shut down his recruitment.

THE BUZZ: Fortson flirted with Clemson quite a bit before committing to Georgia Tech, and head coach Brent Key and several members of the recruiting department deserve a lot of credit for that. He has shown no indications of anything less than 100% commitment since pulling the trigger back in late October.

THE BUZZ: Cruz was blown away by his official visit to the school back in the summer, and was a regular on the sidelines at several GT games throughout the season. Vanderbilt entered the picture over the last few weeks, and even hosted him for an official visit last weekend. Cruz has since re-affirmed his commitment to the school, and could shut things down completely following this trip.

THE BUZZ: Cloy chose Georgia Tech over numerous other offers (Maryland, Louisville, Indiana among others) and has shown no interest in other schools since committing to the school.

THE BUZZ: Heflin chose Georgia Tech coming off of an official visit this summer, and has been locked in on his role as a recruiter ever since. He chose GT over UCF, Boston College, and a handful of others.

THE BUZZ: Dowdell is the newest commit for the 2023 class for Georgia Tech, and he may also be one of the more under-appreciated prospect in the class. Dowdell impressed several GT coaches with his performance throughout the season, especially DC Andrew Thacker and DB coach Travares Tillman among others.