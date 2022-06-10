Three schools stand out to Forston ahead of his GT OV
One of the top centers in the 2023 football class Gabriel Fortson spent all of Thursday working with Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key and that will now spin into an official visit to the Flats over the weekend. Fortson will have spent the majority of his week with the Jackets as Tech tries to move up his list. Three schools currently are pushing the hardest for his commitment including the Yellow Jackets and he spoke with JOL about that ahead of his official visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news