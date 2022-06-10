One of the top centers in the 2023 football class Gabriel Fortson spent all of Thursday working with Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key and that will now spin into an official visit to the Flats over the weekend. Fortson will have spent the majority of his week with the Jackets as Tech tries to move up his list. Three schools currently are pushing the hardest for his commitment including the Yellow Jackets and he spoke with JOL about that ahead of his official visit.