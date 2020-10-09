JacketsOnline - Three&Out: Weekly HSFB Preview, GT/UL recruiting battles, more

Louisville is well-known in the state of Georgia. Regardless of who has been the coach of their program, the Cardinals always seem to find themselves recruiting in GA.

While several recent commits and targets have had Louisville in the mix to the very end, it seems as if while Georgia Tech sees the level of recruits they are pushing for increase, the amount of times these two programs will be head-to-head appear to be dwindling.

The Yellow Jackets seem to be facing other ACC schools, such as Florida State, Miami, Clemson, and UNC on the trail more than the Cardinals.

Let's take a look into a few recruiting battles, both past and present, on each program's respective roster and commitment list, going back to the Class of 2018.

2021 Georgia Tech Commits

WR Malik Rutherford- Rutherford surprised many when he committed to Georgia Tech, as his recruitment was really just getting underway. It was thought that Miami was going to be the biggest competition for the highly-coveted three star, but Louisville has remained persistent in their efforts.

LB Gavin Barthiel- Held an offer from Louisville before committing to GT back in June. Barthiel's recruitment has remained "open" but it has seemed a lot less open in recent weeks.

DL Grey Carroll- Louisville was a contender until the very end for Carroll, who knew from the moment he first visited GT that it was the place he wanted/needed to be. He took visits to other schools and considered them (including Louisville) but in the end knew where home was.

2021 Louisville commits

ATH TJ Lewis- Lewis plays QB in high school, and has it set in his mind that he is going to at least try to play the position in college. That decision, as well as hearing the consistent "you can be the next Lamar Jackson" recruiting pitch was able to seal the deal for this Ga. native. Lewis was being recruited by the Yellow Jackets as a defensive back.

LB Jackson Hamilton- Hamilton is someone that the staff at GT seemed very interested in early one, only to see it fade away as he began narrowing things down and making a decision.

DB Benjamin Perry- Perry is someone that, despite the geographic gap from Illinois to Atlanta, was someone that was in consistent contact with the Georgia Tech staff. Perry continued to hear from the Yellow Jackets despite his commitment earlier this year, prior to the Yellow Jackets adding top target Kaleb Edwards.

ON THE LOUISVILLE ROSTER

RB Hassan Hall

DL Ja'Darien Boykin

ON THE GEORGIA TECH ROSTER

LB Khatavian Franks

RB Jamious Griffin



