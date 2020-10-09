JacketsOnline - Three&Out: Weekly HSFB Preview, GT/UL recruiting battles, more

Three&Out: Weekly HSFB Preview, GT/UL recruiting battles, more
PROJECTED LOUISVILLE / GEORGIA TECH STARTERS AS RECRUITS
GT VS. LOUISVILLE RECRUITING BATTLES
Louisville is well-known in the state of Georgia. Regardless of who has been the coach of their program, the Cardinals always seem to find themselves recruiting in GA.
While several recent commits and targets have had Louisville in the mix to the very end, it seems as if while Georgia Tech sees the level of recruits they are pushing for increase, the amount of times these two programs will be head-to-head appear to be dwindling.
The Yellow Jackets seem to be facing other ACC schools, such as Florida State, Miami, Clemson, and UNC on the trail more than the Cardinals.
Let's take a look into a few recruiting battles, both past and present, on each program's respective roster and commitment list, going back to the Class of 2018.
2021 Georgia Tech Commits
WR Malik Rutherford- Rutherford surprised many when he committed to Georgia Tech, as his recruitment was really just getting underway. It was thought that Miami was going to be the biggest competition for the highly-coveted three star, but Louisville has remained persistent in their efforts.
LB Gavin Barthiel- Held an offer from Louisville before committing to GT back in June. Barthiel's recruitment has remained "open" but it has seemed a lot less open in recent weeks.
DL Grey Carroll- Louisville was a contender until the very end for Carroll, who knew from the moment he first visited GT that it was the place he wanted/needed to be. He took visits to other schools and considered them (including Louisville) but in the end knew where home was.
2021 Louisville commits
ATH TJ Lewis- Lewis plays QB in high school, and has it set in his mind that he is going to at least try to play the position in college. That decision, as well as hearing the consistent "you can be the next Lamar Jackson" recruiting pitch was able to seal the deal for this Ga. native. Lewis was being recruited by the Yellow Jackets as a defensive back.
LB Jackson Hamilton- Hamilton is someone that the staff at GT seemed very interested in early one, only to see it fade away as he began narrowing things down and making a decision.
DB Benjamin Perry- Perry is someone that, despite the geographic gap from Illinois to Atlanta, was someone that was in consistent contact with the Georgia Tech staff. Perry continued to hear from the Yellow Jackets despite his commitment earlier this year, prior to the Yellow Jackets adding top target Kaleb Edwards.
ON THE LOUISVILLE ROSTER
RB Hassan Hall
ON THE GEORGIA TECH ROSTER
GRAYSON TRIO TOGETHER AT LAST?
It is rare for a school to have multiple commits from the same school. It is even more rare (and less likely) for a school to have three commits from the same school, yet that's exactly what Georgia Tech has at Grayson currently.
I talked back in January about the importance of a pipeline as a school as talented as Grayson, and the coaching staff on the Flats have responded with three commits from current Rams as of the time of this column.
LB Sebastian Sagar, DE Noah Collins, and explosive WR Jamal Haynes have yet to see the field together this season due to a variety of injuries and illnesses.
That changes on Friday night, when the Rams match up with a talented Mill Creek team.
Early in the season, it was Sagar who was out while Collins and Haynes played together. Then for the Archer game prior to last week's open week, Collins was the one out and Haynes and Sagar were out there together.
On a week where both former and current Rams have been in the news for various reasons, seeing this trio on the field together for the first time this weekend has to be exciting for Georgia Tech coaches, and fans alike.
Also, their game scheduled for later this month 10/30) against Parkview has been selected by ESPN as one of their nationally televised games.