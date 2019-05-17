News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 14:01:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas OT Larry Moore excited about Georgia Tech offer, planning visit

Mdknvanrho0as87dwpq3
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Georgia Tech sent out a lot of offers in the state of Texas this week. The majority of those were given by RB coach Tashard Choice, but not all. Ft. Bend (Tex.) Marshall OT Larry Moore didn't get h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}