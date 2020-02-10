News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-10 17:44:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Tex. QB Garrett Nussmeier details GT interest, decision timetable

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

The quarterback position at Georgia Tech added two names to the room in the class of 2020 in Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason. A goal for every major program in college football, though, is to sign at ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}