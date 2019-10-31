Vaipulu chose the Yellow Jackets over other offers from Nebraska, Boston College, Missouri, and Houston, among others. Baylor, Texas Tech, and a handful of others had been showing interest as well.

The 7th on the offensive line, a position that has proven critical this season for coach Geoff Collins and his staff, as they continue to transition from the past regime.

Vaipulu had the following to say about Georgia Tech back in the summer-

"I was really feeling them up there (at Georgia Tech) it felt like home to me and my family. We were feeling them, but when I got back home (to Texas) I decided had to slow myself down, and not commit right away. I have other visits to take.

My favorite part of the whole visit, was just meeting the coaches," he said. "They were telling me how the feel they would be able to use me, and what they would be able to do for me developmentally.

They can really help prepare me for my future, whether that ends up being in the NFL or not. The staff there is willing to put me in the best position for me, and the education that they provide there is second to none. My parents would have no worries that I would be in good hands here."