News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 14:10:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Tex. OL Jacoby Jackson intrigued by offer, hoping to visit ATL soon

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Georgia Tech has spent time working on creating in-roads around the state of Texas. After signing one OL in last year's class from the state (Paula Vaipulu) the staff has their sights set on a new ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}