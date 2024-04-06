Georgia Tech redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Long will miss the 2024 season after suffering a serious knee injury during spring camp. Long was injured last week and head coach Brent Key confirmed that the young tight end will be out indefinitely. The former USF tight end transferred to Tech last year and played in one game last season.

"Unfortunately Jackson tore his ACL last week," Key said. "It was a freak thing that happened out there and nothing you could prevent. He was having a good camp. He has been banged up a lot since he has been here, but he has a smile on his face and he is working and ready to come back."