Redshirt sophomore tight end Ben Postma announced on Tuesday he intends to enter the transfer portal. The former Cypress Ranch (Tx) standout appeared in just three games during his two years on the Flats playing exclusively on special teams.

He did not participate in the annual spring game last Saturday but was on the sideline in a jersey without pads. He is the third player to announce their intention to leave Georgia Tech since Monday joining Antonio Martin and Grey Carroll.