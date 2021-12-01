Tech takes #23 Wisconsin to the buzzer in a 70-66 loss
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech came close to pulling off an upset in the ACC/Big Ten challenge against #23 Wisconsin. The Jackets fell late 70-66 in a game where Tech battled foul trouble for two starters Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore for much of the first and second half and Mike Devoe stepped up with 33 points playing all 40 minutes.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Jackets and dropped Tech to 5-2 on the season while Wisconsin improved to 6-1.
Wisconsin got 27 from guard Brad Davison including some clutch free throws late in the game in a one-and-one situation that iced the game for the Badgers.
“Davison hit some tough shots and made some super senior type plays,” Pastner said. “He hit nine in a row at one stretch.”
Tech shot 42-percent from the field while Wisconsin shot 43-percent and both teams protected the ball well with just 18 combined turnovers, with Tech leading with 10, but the Jackets had just seven assists in the game due to the Badgers defense.
“I knew in the second half they would do that and I was trying to key in on that,” he said.
Deivon Smith had 11 rebounds from the guard position and nine points for the Jackets off the bench.
“He had 11 rebounds, guard rebounding is a big thing for me, Deivon is a special player and this is new for him and he is young and he was gone from Tuesday to Sunday with the flu. He came back Monday and did a portion and Tuesday was his first-day doing full speed. Monday he could only do 45 minutes,” Pastner said. “I’m excited about Deivon and all of our young guys.”
Gard said he was happy to escape Atlanta with a win after seeing the Jackets up close.
“These two leagues get together, we see the same thing,” Gard said. “You know, it's physical. It's really good players playing, trying to make plays and so we're happy to be on the left-hand side of it.”
Officiating was a concern for both coaches and the players after the game and Devoe said they have to keep better composure during the game when calls go the opposite way they expect.
"I think every basketball player is used to getting certain calls or no calls, so just holding our composure I feel like we need to do a better job of that. Just the ups and downs of the games and controlling our emotions. I feel like we need to do a better job of that so that it doesn't affect our play," Devoe said.
Pastner was very thankful for the fan turnout at the game that included 2,100 students instead of the normal 900 cap on students. Pastner said that Tech fans and students really appreciate the way his team plays and it is reciprocal.
"I think the students and the fans resonate with our program. I think they appreciate how we play. I mean, look, we all want to win every game but they know they're going to get the effort and that we will play with the fight and scrap, as I like to say when you come to Georgia Tech, even as a student or if you're a grad graduate, to go through Georgia Tech. It's not about being a genius as much as you have to be so smart. It's a lot of a blue-collar putting your work in boots on your working hat on rolling the sleeves, sleeves up and you've got to have a work ethic. Our team, our culture, our program has embodied what Georgia Tech's about and yes we want to win every game but even in the losses our guys even tonight, you know they leave it all on the floor. They give everything they have so I think there's a good connection with Georgia Tech students and the Georgia Tech fans and Yellow Jacket Nation," Pastner said.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Georgia Tech opened up on a 7-0 run after a Badger free throw before Wisconsin final hit a field goal on a Brad Davison three. Wisconsin hit three straight three-pointers to take a 12-10 lead at the first media timeout. At the next media timeout, Tech trailed 15-11 to Wisconsin in the midst of a two-plus minute scoring drought. Devoe hit back-to-back threes to give Tech a 17-15 lead and Greg Gard burned his first timeout with just under 10-minutes to go in the first half. Jordan Usher picked up his third foul with 7:20 left in the half. Tech held Wisconsin without a field goal for 7:40 of game time before Khalid Moore picked up his third foul on a layup by Tyler Wahl to make it 21-20 GT. Moore took over in this stretch of the game with three straight field goals and a pair of FTs to give Tech a 25-20 lead with four minutes to go in the half. Moore picked up his fourth foul with 1:03 left in the half as Wisconsin took the lead on a pair of Johnny Davis free throws 29-28. Devoe hit a killer crossover three over a Wisconsin defender on the next possession. Davis hit a three ahead of the buzzer to put Wisconsin up 32-31 at the break. Devoe had 17 points at the break on 5-7 three point shooting to lead the Jackets.
Devoe and Usher got the Jackets going in the second half taking 35-34 lead briefly. The two teams traded blows with Wisconsin controlling a slim lead for much of the second half. Howard was called for an offensive foul on a questionable call and that led to a pair of buckets by Davison that extended the Badger lead to 10, 53-43 with 11:30 to go. Devoe hit a pair of FTs and a bucket and Deivon Smith had a steal, layup and free throw to pull GT back within 3, 53-50 with under 11 minutes to go. Tech fell behind seven again, but fought back behind Smith’s play. Devoe hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game. Wisconsin scored on the other end, Devoe got a layup and foul tying it at 61 on his 32nd point of the night with 5:27 left. Wisconsin took the lead again on a pair of Chucky Hepburn free throws 63-61. Deebo Coleman hit a pair of free throws with under two minutes to pull GT within two, 65-63. Wisconsin hit just one of two on free throws on the next trip down the court. Smith picked up an offensive foul on the other end. Devoe went to the line with 1:02 left down 66-63 and hit one of two to make it 66-64. Smith cleared a rebound on the other end and Pastner called a timeout with 37.8 left down two. Out of the timeout, Usher had a clean look on a three, but missed short. Wisconsin got the rebound and Davison went to the line and hit both to extend the lead to 68-64 with 18.2 left. Smith missed on the other end and Wisconsin got fouled and hit both free throws.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech faces North Carolina on Sunday at 3pm in McCamish Pavilion while Wisconsin hosts Marquette on Saturday.