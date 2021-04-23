JacketsOnline - Tech spring game provides entertainment and big plays

Tech spring game provides entertainment and big plays
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech wrapped up spring football with a very entertaining if not unusual spring game on Friday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Head coach Geoff Collins broke with the straight scrimmage concept and split rosters instead splitting the team into offense and defensive units led by a pair of quarterbacks with Jeff Sims and Chayden Peery running the gold team and Jordan Yates and Demetrius Knight leading the White squad. Also in an effort to be extra careful, Collins made the game thud instead of living tackling so not only were quarterbacks off limits for hits, but the entire offensive roster.
Coach Collins said the goal was to have some fun and enjoy the spring game and let both sides of the ball just play and not have to have complex game plans. The offensive production behind each quarterback Collins attributed to hard work by the players and the offensive staff since the end of the 2020 season.
“I’m really proud of the offensive staff, the way they went through this entire offseason breaking down everything that we do, the skill set of our guys that we have returning the skill set of the guys that we've added to the program, and just really putting them in some really good positions to do what they do, at a high level put all the moving parts together. And it was even a watered down version tonight,” Collins said. “We just wanted to play some really clean fundamentally sound football. let some young guys make plays show their abilities. without all the complex games just play some really good football. And I thought they did that tonight and competed at a high level.”
Given the offensive friendly format big plays were on the menu for the Jacket offense starting out of the gate as quarterback Jeff Sims picked up a 48-yard touchdown run on the first series of the game. Jude Kelley added a field goal to make it 10-0 Gold.
Defensively the Jackets defense held the white team led by some big plays by Juanyeh Thomas and a quarterback pressure from linebacker Quez Jackson who blasted a running back trying to pick him up in pass pro to force a key third down stop.
“Coach wanted to keep is short and simple,” Thomas said of the defensive game plan. “He wanted us to have fun and he didn’t want to implement our whole playbook so it was a quicker game and we could faster and fly around the ball.”
Jordan Yates responded for the White team with a 23-yard touchdown toss to running back Bruce Jordan-Swilling. Yates later had a very nice 32-yard hook up with Malachi Carter before a fumble on a speed sweep that Antonneous Clayton recovered in the red zone ended that chance to tie or take the lead leaving it 10-7.
In the second period, women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner played guest offensive coordinator while men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner player defensive coordinator. Fortner gambled with a wide receiver pass from Peje Harris and Tariq Carpenter intercepted the ball that was a throw downfield to quarterback Demetrius Knight.
“Josh did a really nice job calling them, the guys were having fun play and I was I was really excited to have Josh and Nell at the game and engaged in the program, I think one of my favorite things about our athletic department, how tight knit this entire group is. Our guys in the offseason competitions, go to a ton of other sporting events of our team's support our teams, are there, they get points for it for their offseason competition, but they get to know the other sports to get know the other athletes and the same thing with the coaches we've got great relationships and anytime that we can have those two personalities out there participating, it was great,” Collins said.
On the next series cornerback Myles Sims had two key plays with a sack on second down to force third and long and then he had good coverage on a deep shot by Knight to force a change of possession.
Chayden Peery hooked up with Nate McCollum for a 37-yard touchdown for the Gold squad to extend their lead.
Sims got the next crack and had a pair of key passes to tight ends first hooking up with Dylan Deveney for a 30-yard gain and then hitting Dylan Leonard for a seven-yard touchdown. The rare tight end red zone hook-up was applauded heavily by the crowd.
"I didn't really complete the ball to the tight ends a lot last year and they would kind of get on me about that," Sims joked. "But yes, I made it my goal to get better at that and just give everybody a chance to make a play."
Avery Boyd showed off his recovered speed on a 44-yard catch from Yates and Steven Verdisco a year removed from major knee surgery hit a 23-yard field goal on that drive. The defense nearly had a big interception before the field as Ayinde Eley the Maryland grad transfer linebacker dropped an interception on a slant attempted by Yates for Boyd in the end zone.
“It’s always going to replay in my mind until I get another opportunity to make it right,” Eley said. “I mean, that's a play I gotta make for the defense and for our team. The good thing was just a spring game tonight.
Peery led another scoring drive with a 22-yard pass to William Marshall and a 20-yard pass to Jamious Griffin setting up a 11-yard scramble for a touchdown for the true freshman quarterback. The white team went for two to take a 25-24 lead on a reverse by Ryan Lantz.
Jeff Sims took the field with two minutes exactly to go and scored in just 30 seconds of game time on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kyric McGowan after a couple of quick hitters to Adonicas Sanders and Malachi Carter to flip the field.
Sims said the two-minute drive is when he felt like he hit his stride in the scrimmage.
“I was just saying (to the team) just move the ball downfield, complete the passes get out of bounds and don't turn the ball over,” Sims said. “So basically just staying calm back there and just trust the offensive line and trusting that my receivers gonna get open on the routes. On the play to Kyric, I was reading the safety as soon as the safety dropped. I knew I had Kyric, so I just waited on them to clear and I hit him in stride.”
Demetrius Knight got the final shot for the White team, but got sacked as time expired to give the Gold team a 25-24 win.