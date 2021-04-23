JacketsOnline - Tech spring game provides entertainment and big plays

Coach Collins said the goal was to have some fun and enjoy the spring game and let both sides of the ball just play and not have to have complex game plans. The offensive production behind each quarterback Collins attributed to hard work by the players and the offensive staff since the end of the 2020 season.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech wrapped up spring football with a very entertaining if not unusual spring game on Friday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Head coach Geoff Collins broke with the straight scrimmage concept and split rosters instead splitting the team into offense and defensive units led by a pair of quarterbacks with Jeff Sims and Chayden Peery running the gold team and Jordan Yates and Demetrius Knight leading the White squad. Also in an effort to be extra careful, Collins made the game thud instead of living tackling so not only were quarterbacks off limits for hits, but the entire offensive roster.

“I’m really proud of the offensive staff, the way they went through this entire offseason breaking down everything that we do, the skill set of our guys that we have returning the skill set of the guys that we've added to the program, and just really putting them in some really good positions to do what they do, at a high level put all the moving parts together. And it was even a watered down version tonight,” Collins said. “We just wanted to play some really clean fundamentally sound football. let some young guys make plays show their abilities. without all the complex games just play some really good football. And I thought they did that tonight and competed at a high level.”

Given the offensive friendly format big plays were on the menu for the Jacket offense starting out of the gate as quarterback Jeff Sims picked up a 48-yard touchdown run on the first series of the game. Jude Kelley added a field goal to make it 10-0 Gold.

Defensively the Jackets defense held the white team led by some big plays by Juanyeh Thomas and a quarterback pressure from linebacker Quez Jackson who blasted a running back trying to pick him up in pass pro to force a key third down stop.

“Coach wanted to keep is short and simple,” Thomas said of the defensive game plan. “He wanted us to have fun and he didn’t want to implement our whole playbook so it was a quicker game and we could faster and fly around the ball.”

Jordan Yates responded for the White team with a 23-yard touchdown toss to running back Bruce Jordan-Swilling. Yates later had a very nice 32-yard hook up with Malachi Carter before a fumble on a speed sweep that Antonneous Clayton recovered in the red zone ended that chance to tie or take the lead leaving it 10-7.

In the second period, women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner played guest offensive coordinator while men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner player defensive coordinator. Fortner gambled with a wide receiver pass from Peje Harris and Tariq Carpenter intercepted the ball that was a throw downfield to quarterback Demetrius Knight.

“Josh did a really nice job calling them, the guys were having fun play and I was I was really excited to have Josh and Nell at the game and engaged in the program, I think one of my favorite things about our athletic department, how tight knit this entire group is. Our guys in the offseason competitions, go to a ton of other sporting events of our team's support our teams, are there, they get points for it for their offseason competition, but they get to know the other sports to get know the other athletes and the same thing with the coaches we've got great relationships and anytime that we can have those two personalities out there participating, it was great,” Collins said.

On the next series cornerback Myles Sims had two key plays with a sack on second down to force third and long and then he had good coverage on a deep shot by Knight to force a change of possession.

Chayden Peery hooked up with Nate McCollum for a 37-yard touchdown for the Gold squad to extend their lead.