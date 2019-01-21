Tech rolls out the red carpet for Blount and his family
Three-star linebacker Kameron Blount has been committed to his in-state school Maryland since April of last year. Georgia Tech coaches have been on Blount since their previous job at Temple so it w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news