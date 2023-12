Redshirt sophomore defensive back Sirad Bryant will enter the transfer portal after three years at Georgia Tech. Bryant played in 11 games this season on special teams primarily and played in eight games last season for the Jackets primarily on special teams.

Bryant had seven tackles this season and five tackles in 2022 for the Jackets. He played 16 snaps on defense this season in four games at safety. Bryant played 143 snaps on special teams this past season.