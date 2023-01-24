CLEMSON, SC- Georgia Tech lost the sixth straight ACC game on Tuesday night at Clemson 72-51. The Jackets dug an early hole 14-2 and spent much of the first half trying to dig out of that with stone-cold shooting from the guards.

The Jackets fell to 1-9 in ACC play for head coach Josh Pastner marking the worst start for the program since the 2014-15 season under Brian Gregory and closing in on the 2008-09 season when the Jackets started the year 1-13 under Paul Hewitt. Both Gregory and Hewitt rebounded from terrible seasons to make it to the postseason the following year.

“The difference tonight is they were 9 for 20 from three and we were 4 for 21 from three,” Pastner said. “I’m proud of our guys, they fought hard and came back from being down 12-0, but we just can’t score and that has been who we are in ACC play.”

Aside from Deivon Smith in the first half, Tech’s guards had a terrible night shooting. At one point the Jackets missed 13 straight threes from the final 50 seconds of the first half until the 2:13 mark of the second half when Deebo Coleman finally hit his first of the game after starting 0-5.

“About 17 of the 21 threes were wide-open shots and we just missed most of them,” Pastner said. “As a coach what are you going to do? You can’t tell them not to shoot it when they are open. Out of the 13 we missed in a row, 10 or 11 were good shots. I thought at times I could tell as the ball was releasing that it wasn’t going to go in.”

Tech’s guards Smith, Coleman, Miles Kelly and Kyle Sturdivant combined for 14 for 48 shooting and 3 for 21 from three. Smith said the shooting woes are snowballing on the guards right now from three.

“I think it is pretty difficult right now because those are the points we need to stay in the game and stay competitive with teams. I think every guy we have is a shooter, Deebo, Miles, Lance, Kyle or myself,” Smith said. “I think we are all good shooters, but like coach says I think we’ve just got to find it and keep working.”



