JacketsOnline - Tech players go to social media to save the 2020 season

Tech players go to social media to save the 2020 season
Momentum went sideways over the weekend regarding the 2020 college football season as reports have the Big Ten and Pac-12 considering canceling or pushing back play to the spring. Georgia Tech is one of the schools that has been preparing to play and are already in camp. Several Tech players took to social media to voice their desire for a 2020 season with quarterback Jordan Yates illustrating a clear picture of what no season could mean to some student-athletes.
Right now, us college football players are probably in the safest environments possible during this pandemic. We’re around a world class medical staff and have a strict protocol to ensure that we are as safe as possible. Cancelling the season removes us from this climate...— Jordan Yates (@jor_yates) August 9, 2020
Not to mention, most of us have set goals and have been working towards them since the second last season ended. We’ve endured a lot since then and want to see our hard work pay off. If it can be done safely, #WeWantToPlay— Jordan Yates (@jor_yates) August 10, 2020
Several of Yates' teammates shared his opinion as his tweet went viral through the Tech community on Sunday night. Many Yellow Jacket student-athletes began using the #WeWantToPlay alongside players from throughout the FBS.
August 9, 2020
#WeWantToPlay Cancelling the college football season is not the answer. We are in the safest environment possible with strict protocols put fourth by a professional medical staff. Cancelling will result in players being more at risk. It is in our best interest to stay and play!— Dylan Leonard (@Dylanl_2) August 10, 2020
Let us playyyyyy !!!!— Charlie Thomas (@L3G3ND_25) August 10, 2020