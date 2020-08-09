JacketsOnline - Tech players go to social media to save the 2020 season

Momentum went sideways over the weekend regarding the 2020 college football season as reports have the Big Ten and Pac-12 considering canceling or pushing back play to the spring. Georgia Tech is one of the schools that has been preparing to play and are already in camp. Several Tech players took to social media to voice their desire for a 2020 season with quarterback Jordan Yates illustrating a clear picture of what no season could mean to some student-athletes.