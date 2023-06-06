Georgia Tech signed Wing Green out of Lee County high school, but the massive offensive tackle struggled to find a role in the offense. Both Green and cornerback Eric Reed Jr. are no longer on the roster.

Tech also parted ways with receiver signee Bryce Dopson in early May.

Green never played in a game in his three seasons on the Flats and was slotted to be on the backend of the Jackets' offensive line rotation this fall after the addition of Connor Scaglione who will likely start at right guard moving Jordan Williams back to right tackle.

Reed transferred to Tech from Auburn last year and he will be on the move once again looking for a new home if he wants to continue playing football. Reed did not crack the two-deep last year at the cornerback position for the Jackets and did not appear in a game either.

The redshirt sophomore from Louisiana will be looking for a new home where he can get on the playing field.