Junior Georgia Tech linebacker Trenilyas Tatum will not return to the Flats for his final season. Tatum who appeared in 12 games or the Jackets and finished 10th on the team in tackles with 38 total tackles will enter the transfer portal.

Tatum began the season as the Jackets' MONEY linebacker (weakside), but his snaps decreased when Kevin Sherrer his position coach took over as defensive coordinator and he did not start a game after the Miami game, though his play improved in a backup role as the Jackets moved Kyle Efford into the starting lineup using Tatum as a key backup.

Tatum did not play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night in Tampa, though he was dressed.