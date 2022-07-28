Tech legend Joe Hamilton promoted to analyst for Jacket broadcasts

"Just wanted to stop by and say that Georgia Tech legend Joe Hamilton will be the new color analyst for the Georgia Tech Sports Network," Collins announced.

Hamilton has been a fixture on Atlanta radio for several years working on Tech's flagship station 680 The Fan where he is currently a host on "The Locker Room" morning show from 6 to 10 am.

Georgia Tech legend Joe Hamilton has held multiple positions since hanging up his cleats, including roles on the Flats, before carving out a career on local radio. Hamilton will take on a new role this fall as the Yellow Jackets' color analyst for football broadcasts joining the established broadcast team of Andy Demetra (play-by-play) and Wiley Ballard (sideline/pre-game) for games.

The former Tech star had to audition for his role and Demetra explained they did not make it easy on the former star quarterback.

"Being a College Hall of Famer did help, but that isn't the reason Joe got the job. We wanted to see did he have the knack for color commentary Joe got put through his paces," Demetra said. "It became evident for everyone who heard Joe's audition that he had the knack for it and he is able to break down for you clearly, concisely, and charismatically why a play worked and why it didn't. That is the essence of what a color commentator does. To bring that picture to life that your audience can understand."

Hamilton has remained a steadfast supporter of the Yellow Jackets during his radio career and a lone voice of Yellow Jacket fans on the airwaves. His move to the booth also gives Tech the first local radio connection outside the school broadcast rights since former play-by-play man Wes Durham went off the air at 790 The Zone on "Barnhart and Durham Show," with Tony Barnhart in the early 2010s.

"Very seldom do you get a chance to do this and that is why I am so happy about it. It is my alma mater, I bleed gold and white and there is no doubt about it," Hamilton said. "My toughest challenge will be not sounding like a homer. You don't want to sound like a homer all the time. I'm super excited and I can't wait."

Former Tech offensive lineman Sean Bedford handled the color analyst role the last few years after replacing former Tech quarterback Rick Strom in 2015 who held that role from 2008 to 2014 after replacing Jeff Van Note.