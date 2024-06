East Roberson (Tenn.) running back Isaiah Groves planned to commit to a Big Ten school until his decision to officially visit Georgia Tech changed his plans for the future permanently. Groves committed to the Jackets shortly after wrapping up his visit to the Flats turning down Minnesota and Northwestern, the two schools he visited earlier and favorites in his recruitment prior to the trip to Atlanta.

"I picked Georgia Tech because of the academics, the culture there, and how I see myself fitting in there really well," Groves told JOL.

Groves detailed how Tech changed his recruitment with JOL on Sunday.